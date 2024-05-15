India, Eritrea discuss ways to further broaden and deepen cooperation

New Delhi [India], May 15 : India and Eritrea held a second round of Foreign Office Consultations in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed ways to further broaden and deepen their cooperation.

The discussions between the officials of India and Eritrea focused on further promoting developmental cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two sides also spoke about existing cooperation between India and Eritrea in various sectors, including agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Discussions were held in a cordial and constructive manner on a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. They focused on further promoting developmental cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South cooperation."

"Both sides also discussed existing cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food processing, health, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, mining, trade and investment and ways to further broaden and deepen their cooperation," it added.

The officials of India and Eritrea also held talks on regional and global issues of mutual interest. For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by M Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while Ibrahim Osman Mahmud, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Eritrean delegation.

"Underlining the importance of Digital Public Infrastructure as a focus area for cooperation, they discussed possible support/ cooperation to improve digital governance architecture in Eritrea. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MEA stated.

In a post on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "2nd India-Eritrea FOC held in New Delhi today. Discussions covered entire range of bilateral relations including development cooperation and capacity building in the spirit of South-South Cooperation. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed."

According to the statement, the first round of political consultation between India and Eritrea was held in Eritrea's Asmara in October 2018. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient time.

MEA stated, "India and Eritrea share warm and cordial ties and both sides agreed to give further impetus to further strengthen bilateral relations. The next round of FOC will be held in Eritrea at a mutually convenient time."

