India, EU hold 2nd consultations on security and defence

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The European Union and India held their second consultations on security and defence in New Delhi and exchanged views and respective assessments on international and regional issues in Europe, including Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as developments in South Asia and the Middle East.

In consultations held on May 6, they also discussed security and defence policy developments. The EU informed on the implementation of the EU's Strategic Compass and the Indo-Pacific Strategy, including the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS), as well as new EU operations, such as the EUNAVFOR Aspides.

They also discussed and agreed to deepen engagement in existing areas of bilateral cooperation, such as cyber, maritime security and crisis management, including by making full use of the possibilities offered by the EU project Enhancing Cooperation in and with Asia (ESIWA).

They also agreed on the need to explore new areas of cooperation, including space security.

The consultations were co-chaired by Joanneke Balfoort, Director for Security and Defence Policy of the European External Action Service, and by Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) of India's Ministry of Defence.

