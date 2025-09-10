India-EU hold counter terror dialogue, condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], September 10 : The European Union and India held their 15th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism (CT) on Wednesday in Brussels.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy in the European External Action Service, and KD Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter-terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, MEA stated.

Both sides condemned the heinous terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, and the EU reiterated its condolences to India for the killing of innocent civilians.

Further, the ministry stated that the two sides "reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. "

They agreed that terrorism is a global phenomenon and needs concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner. Against this backdrop, the EU and India stressed the importance of cooperation in multilateral fora, such as the United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and the FATF, as per MEA.

The dialogue facilitated a comprehensive exchange on domestic, regional, and global threat assessments, according to the MEA.

The participants emphasised that instability and conflicts in various regions of the world act as catalysts for terrorism and violent extremism.

The ministry also noted that the "EU and India also shared updates on the key developments of their respective counter-terrorism policies and discussed important topics in the fight against terrorism."

These include measures to counter the financing of terrorism, prevent online radicalisation, continued exchange on the designation of terrorists and terrorist entities and address the implications of emerging technologies, MEA added.

The two sides also explored ways to strengthen their CT cooperation and identified areas of future collaboration.

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group would take place in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date, MEA stated.

https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/1965732457208299696

Ambassador Herve Delphin, Delegation of the European Union to India, shared a post on X and wrote, "The EU and India standing and working together in addressing the scourge of Terrorism. Fruitful meeting in Brussels on the occasion of the 15th EU-India Counter Terrorism Dialogue."

