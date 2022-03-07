India focuses on Revitalization Agreement, election preparations in South Sudan at UNSC

At the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in South Sudan, India highlighted the implementation of the Revitalization Agreement and issues concerning election preparations.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra noted a series of positive developments in South Sudan and said, "In the coming days, the focus should be on further expediting the implementation of the Revitalization Agreement, particularly graduation and unification of the necessary Unified Forces, addressing legislative issues concerning election preparations."

He also welcomed the efforts of holding talks between President Salva Kiir and first Vice President Riek Machar and hoped that it will help to resolve outstanding issues, including with regard to the electoral timetable.

"Implementation of the transitional security arrangements remains critical for the electoral process at the end of the transitional period. So is the early resumption of the Rome mediation by the Ant' Egidio Community with the non-signatories.," said the Indian envoy.

Meanwhile, the security situation has remained tenuous in some regions of South Sudan and the humanitarian situation continues to remain a matter of concern.

"Hope the remaining non-signatory groups will also engage with the government to enter the mainstream. The international community, including the UN, needs to step in to bridge the resource and capacity gaps faced by the government," said Ravindra.

Regarding United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) mandate implementation, the Indian ambassador to UNSC noted the improved communication between UNMISS and the government.

"The Indian contingent in UNMISS is contributing to the sustainable development and welfare of the people of South Sudan. It is a matter of immense satisfaction that Level-II Plus hospital in Juba and Level-II hospital in Malakal operated by Indian contingent has been functioning at full capacity with high-grade capability," SAID THE Indian envoy.

He also reiterated to recall the provisions of Resolution 2589 and the responsibility of the host state to bring propagators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice, adding "In this regard, we request an update from the Secretary-General in his next report."

"Our actions in the Council should encourage the authorities of South Sudan to move towards full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement. The Council also needs to be realistic and practical while setting out the mandate for the Mission," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

