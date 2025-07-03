India, Ghana elevate ties to "Comprehensive Partnership"; Modi calls India "co-traveller" in its journey toward nation-building

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) announced that India and Ghana have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to the level of a "Comprehensive Partnership," under which both countries will also step up defence and security cooperation guided by the principle of "Security through Solidarity," with Modi describing India as a "co-traveller" in the African country's journey toward "nation-building".

The announcement came after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and Ghanaian President John Mahama in Accra. The visit holds significance as it marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.

Calling India a long-time friend of Ghana, Prime Minister Modi said both leaders had agreed to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

"The President and I have agreed to elevate our bilateral relationship to the level of a 'Comprehensive Partnership.' India is more than just a partner; it stands as a co-traveller in Ghana's journey toward nation-building," he said.

Emphasising defence and security as a key area of engagement, Prime Minister Modi said both nations would advance their collaboration guided by a shared vision.

"In the defence and security sector, we will progress with the guiding principle of 'Security through Solidarity.' Collaboration will be strengthened in key areas such as armed forces training, maritime security, defence supply chains, and cybersecurity," he said during the joint press briefing.

He also highlighted the strong economic relationship between the two countries.

"Our bilateral trade has crossed USD 3 billion. The Indian companies have invested $2 billion in around 900 projects," the Prime Minister noted.

He described the India-Ghana partnership as one built on common principles and shared struggles for independence.

"At the heart of the India-Ghana friendship lies our shared values, common struggles, and collective aspirations for an inclusive future. The freedom struggles of our two nations have served as a source of inspiration for many others. Even today, Ghana stands as a 'Beacon of Hope' in West Africa, exemplifying the strength of a vibrant democracy and inspiring neighbouring countries," he said.

Earlier, President John Mahama welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Ghana and announced that the Indian leader would be awarded the country's highest civilian honour at a banquet later in the evening.

"Our esteemed guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be decorated with the prestigious national award of the Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana at a state banquet to be held in his honour this evening. It is a testament to the friendship that exists between the people of Ghana and India..." the Ghanaian President said.

This historic visit is likely to deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners.

