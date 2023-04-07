India gives USD 2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

New York [US], April 7 : India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Friday handed over the contribution of USD 2 million to the United Nations Trust Fund in support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), reiterating New Delhi's commitment to peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

Earlier, India had contributed USD 4 million to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). India's Permanent Mission to the UN noted in a press release, "India recognizes the important role being played by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in providing an enabling security environment in Somalia, and in containing the terrorism perpetrated by Al-Shabaab."

Permanent Mission of India to the UN in a tweet stated, "Today, on behalf of the Government of #India, Ambassador @ruchirakamboj handed over a cheque of US$ 2 million in favour of the @_AfricanUnion Mission in Somalia. India stands committed to building peace and stability in Africa."

According to the release, India as an elected member of the UN Security Council has engaged constructively to ensure the smooth transition from African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to ATMIS in line with the security requirements of Somalia.

India stressed that the timely and phased handover of security responsibilities from ATMIS to the Somali Security forces will be important and will need to be calibrated to avert security gaps. India also lauded the ATMIS troops and police contributing countries for their sustained commitment and the sacrifices they have made over the years.

India's Permanent Mission to the UN stated further that New Delhi was a "steadfast supporter" of AMISOM and involved in peacekeeping in Somalia for more than 30 years. Furthermore, it said, India continues to support African Union and the UN in responding to terrorism and building peace and stability in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

Also, in the release, India's Permanent Mission to the UN said, "ATMIS was established on 1 April 2022 pursuant to the Security Council resolution 2628 (2022) and African Union Peace and Security Council Communique 1068th of 8 March 2022 to support the implementation of the Somali Transitional Plan towards a full handover of security responsibility to the Somali security forces and institutions by the end 2024." It further said that the primary role of ATMIS is to reduce the threat posed by the terrorist group Al-Shabaad.

