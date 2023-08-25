India, Greece to upgrade long friendship during PM Modi’s visit: Greek Ambassador Dimitrios Ioannou

By Tanmay Sakalley

Athens [Greece], August 25 : Greek Ambassador to India Dimitrios Ioannou has said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Greece visit, the two countries will upgrade their long friendship.

"We are very happy to welcome him. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister after 40 years. During this visit, we will upgrade our long friendship...” the Greek Ambassador told ANI.

“We (India and Greece) are advancing our cooperation in all important fields including security, culture, trade, economy and technology. This is an important comprehensive partnership... We would like to be the gateway to Europe for India. Our ports can be a gateway for Indian products to enter the European markets..." he said.

The Greek Ambassador also congratulated India for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon.

“I would like to congratulate you because India is only the fourth country that has managed to land on the Moon. Besides that, it was the first time that someone could land on the dark side of the Moon and this was really an achievement. After only 75 years of independence, India was able to achieve this...” he said.

He added that the Greek people have very fond feelings for the Indian people. “They like them (Indians) for what they have contributed to international civilization, for their peaceful struggles for Independence and for their toil for a better life. I think that the Indian people have similar feelings for the Greek people,” he said.

The Greek Ambassador while speaking on cross-border terrorism, said: "This (cross-border terrorism) is the worst kind of terrorism and we condemn this kind of terrorism on every occasion and we heavenly condemned, the Bombay terrorist act in 2008..."

On India's involvement in the Mediterranean region, he said: "India is a force of peace, stability and rationality, When it comes to the Mediterranean region, it comes just with economic terms and promoting the international law."

PM Modi on Thursday emplaned for Greece for a visit on the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He departed from Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was attending the BRICS summit.

During his visit to Greece, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival and will also hold meetings with the Greek President and Prime Minister.

The PM will meet his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leaders will discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

A business lunch hosted by the Greek PM is also scheduled during the visit. PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and interact with the Indian community there.

MEA said in a press release, "Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years."

It further said, "India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties."

