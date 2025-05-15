"India has a lot deeper relationships with a much larger set of countries": US Expert

Washington DC [US], May 15 : Richard Rossow, Chairperson of India and Emerging Asia Economics, said that India has deeper relationships with many countries as compared to Pakistan.

Rossow, while talking toon Wednesday, said that India made threats emanating from Pakistan very clear, and has done a lot of work in being a leader of the Global South.

"Overall India has a lot deeper relationships with a much larger set of countries. They certainly made their voice known over time on concerns about the ever-present threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. To see that most countries that stepped in and voiced an opinion on this at all were siding with India. The countries that felt otherwise, you know, might have been a little bit quieter or offered their support more quietly to Islamabad," he said.

Rossow said that it is not surprising that India finds a lot of friends today than it would have a few decades ago.

"But India has done a lot of work on trying to be a leader progressively in the global South, its leadership at the G20, it's engagement with the West, the Quad, things like that. So it's not terribly surprising India finds a lot more friends when something like this escalates than, you know, maybe would have happened 25-30 years ago," he said.

As of Wednesday, an Indian technical team was in New York, interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN.

The team will also meet the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

On Tuesday, during his weekly briefing, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the links of the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack and The Resistance Front- a terror group that owned up to their involvement in the attack twice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor