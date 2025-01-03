"India has consistently stood by the Maldives," Maldivian Foreign Minister appreciates India's efforts

New Delhi [India], January 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel where the latter appreciated India's efforts towards Maldives in time of need.

Khaleel said that Maldives appreciated India's efforts towards Maldives as a part of India's neighbourhood first policy.

"As a beneficiary of India's neighbourhood first policy, the government of Maldives deeply values the significant importance India plays in its relationship with the Maldives. We have many examples where the government of India has consistently stood by the Maldives as an immediate responder in times of need. We always appreciate India for its timely assistance, particularly through grant and concessional loans," he said.

Khaleel said that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu looks forward to working with India to strengthten their partnership. Khaleel also appreciated India's 'transformative' assistance to Maldives.

"On the development front, assistance from India has been transformative. The Greater Mali Connectivity Project is a shining example that is set to transform the economic landscape of the Maldives. Honourable Minister Mr President, Dr. Muizzu looks forward to working closely with the government of India to strengthen the partnership. Even further, I am today here to reiterate the President's message to further strengthen Maldives in their friendship and relationship," he said.

Khaleel also expressed his elation on having his first bilateral engagement of this year in India.

"This is my first bilateral engagement of the year. I wanted it to be India. I look forward to having an open and constructive discussion. With you as we plan a dynamic and meaningful agenda for the year ahead. It is an important year for the Maldives-India relations. We are celebrating 60 years of establishment of formal diplomatic relations. Our partnership dates back to centuries. Our partnership is built on mutual understanding, respect and a shared commitment. Rooted in decades of trust and friendship, it will continue to thrive propelled by people-to-people connections," he said.

Khaleel arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a three-day official visit to India. This is his first official visit to India.

