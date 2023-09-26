India has evolved from era of non-alignment to being Vishwa Mitra: Jaishankar at UN

New York [US], September 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India has evolved from the era of non-alignment to the "era of Vishwa Mitra," or a friend to the world, adding that it now seeks to promote cooperation with diverse partners.

"India also seeks to promote cooperation with diverse partners. From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of 'Vishwa Mitra - a friend to the world’,” Jaishankar said while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

"This is reflected in our ability and willingness to engage with a broad range of nations and where necessary harmonise interests. It is visible in the rapid growth of the QUAD; it is equally apparent in the expansion of the BRICS grouping or emergence of I2U2...," he said.

I2U2 group — a forum of the US, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India aims to strengthen technological cooperation and strategic infrastructure projects.

He also highlighted the role of India’s digital infrastructure, women’s role, reform of financial institutions, and talked at length on India's G20 Presidency, saying the G20 outcomes are expressed as policy and initiatives.

"G20 vision of One Earth One Family sought to focus on concerns of many, bridge divides and sow seeds of collaboration. Declaration articulates collective ability to do so. At a time when North-South divide is deepthe Delhi Summit affirms that diplomacy and dialogue is the only way forward, and those days, when a few nations used to set agenda are over," Jaishankar said.

"Recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable, we began presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit. This enabled us to hear directly from 125 nations and place their concerns on the G20 Agenda. As a consequence, issues which deserve global attention got a fair hearing. More than that, the deliberations produced outcomes that have great significance for the international community," he added.

During his address, Jaishankar also highlighted the inclusion of African Union in the G20 grouping as a permanent member.

"It was also noteworthy that at India's initiative, the African Union has become a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary," Jaishankar said.

The EAM is in New York and is leading the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA session there. EAM Jaishankar on Monday met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.

The EAM also held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA. The two leaders affirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."

"On the sidelines of #UNGA78, met with @AraratMirzoyan FM of Armenia. Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. The two leaders discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

Jaishankar also met Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Barcena.

The two leaders discussed taking forward the partnership between the two nations with a focus on business, science and technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. engaging in meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

During his New York visit, Jaishankar interacted with several other world leaders, including the Cambodia Prime Minister. After concluding his visit to New York, Jaishankar will travel to Washington, DC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor