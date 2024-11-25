India in regular touch with Iran, Israel to advocate restraint: EAM Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

Rome [Italy], November 25 : Expressing concerns over the escalating situation in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India has been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran to "advocate constraints" and "enhance communication" in an attempt to resolve the conflict between both countries.

In his opening remark at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Italy, the Foreign Minister reiterated India's strong condemnation of terrorism, and the abduction of hostages by Hamas, and affirmed support for reaching a ceasefire.

Jaishankar, however, also emphasised the need to abide by international humanitarian law and called large-scale civilian casualties "unacceptable."

"Today I focus my remarks on the conflicts. The situation in the Middle East is obviously deeply concerning, both for what has happened and what may still come. India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage taking. It also regards large-scale civilian casualties in military operations to be unacceptable. International humanitarian law cannot be disregarded in immediate terms. We should all support a ceasefire," EAM Jaishankar said.

"India favours a two-state solution. Our concerns have also been increasing on the widening of the conflict. We have been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran at the highest levels to advocate restraint and enhance communication," he added.

Jaishankar further expressed India's willingness to contribute to meaningful International diplomatic endeavours.

Shifting his focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EAM emphasised "serious destabilising consequences" including the challenge faced by the Mediterranean.

He reiterated India's stand on the situation, and said that the disputes in this era cannot be settled by war but only through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Addressing the conflict in Ukraine is the other urgent imperative of our times. It is well into its third year. The continuation of this conflict has serious destabilising consequences, including for the Mediterranean. What is clear is that no solution is going to emerge from the battlefield. India has consistently held the view that disputes in this era cannot be settled by war. There must be a return to dialogue and diplomacy. The sooner the better. This is a widespread sentiment in the world today, especially in the Global South," Jaishankar said.

He further noted PM Modi's efforts with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to find common ground in an attempt to end the nearly three-year-long conflict.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally engaged leaders of both Russia and Ukraine to this end. this has included his visit to Moscow and Kyiv. Our senior officials remain in continuous touch. We firmly believe that those who have the ability to explore finding common ground must step up to that responsibility," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar further called for a "closer and stronger" relationship between India and the Mediterranean in the new era of "re-globalising, rebalancing and multi-polarity."

"We are today on the threshold of a new era. It is one of re-globalising, rebalancing and multi polarity. It is also a more technology-centred future with a premium on the mobility of talent and greener growth. Opportunities in this world are as indivisible as anxieties. A closer and stronger relationship between India and the Mediterranean will serve both of us," he added.

The External Affairs Minister is on a three-day official visit to Italy during which he will participate in the Outreach Session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, where India has been invited as a guest country.

He also inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian Embassy in Rome on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor