“India, Indonesia struggled for freedom….natural attachment for each other”: Jaishankar interacts with fellow countrymen

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while interacting with the Indian community here on Wednesday drew similarties between the struggle and development story of India and Indonesia saying, “We’re two societies who struggled for freedom around the same times wherein each society there was a lot of sympathy and support for each other.”

He also noted that there is an emotional connect between the ties of India and Indonesia.

“So when we look at each other, India and Indonesia. I think there is a very natural feeling attachment that we have each other. And this emotional connect, I would say, in many ways, is a very big resource for this relationship to drop,” he added.

“We got our independence around the same time. We were engaged in nation building, in very similar circumstances,” the External Affairs Minister said, adding, “When it comes to India and Indonesia, you know, there are a lot of things that we shared in common, not just the alphabet I with which country names begin, or even the location, the fact that we are close to each other, or even that we are large countries with enormous diversity.”

Further, he underscored the importance of the Indian community living abroad. He termed his fellow countrymen the “official custodians” of the India-Indonesia relationship.

During his visit to Indonesia, Jaishankar met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and proposed India-ASEAN dialogues in the fields of finance, cyber, and maritime domains.

“No program abroad is complete without a meeting with the Indian community. We are the official custodians of this relationship. You are the real owners of this relationship. And I would say without your contribution, your hard work, your effort out here, our ties, not just with Indonesia. This is generally true all over the world. But definitely, in the case of Indonesia, given how strong our ties are, I think I would begin really by recognizing your achievement and by complimenting you,” he said.

“Started my engagements in Indonesia with a meeting with ASEAN Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. Discussed the development of our comprehensive strategic partnership. Suggested India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

“Noted the ongoing work in energy, disaster management and health and wellness. Agreed to expand our Track II engagement,” Jaishankar further wrote.

The EAM said the ASEAN relationship paves the way for the Indo-Pacific Vision. “India is therefore deeply committed to the principle of ASEAN centrality,” Jaishankar wrote.

EAM Jaishankar on Wednesday also met Malaysia Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“Great to meet the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Adbul Kadir. Discussed our expanding bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ASEAN-related issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” the EAM tweeted on Wednesday.

In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then he will go to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar will visit Jakarta, Indonesia for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.

The External Affairs Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. India’s engagement with this ASEAN-centred regional architecture signifies India’s strong commitment to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

After Jakarta, the EAM will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16, 2023.

MGC is one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region and is guided by India’s Act East Policy.

In Bangkok, the EAM will also attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on July 17, 2023.

BIMSTEC is an economic and technical initiative which brings together the countries of the Bay of Bengal for multifaceted cooperation. The retreat would discuss ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC agenda and strengthen the organisation.

