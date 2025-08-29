India, Japan sign landmark security declaration to strengthen defence, Indo-Pacific cooperation

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 : India and Japan have taken their partnership to a new level by signing a landmark Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo for the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit on Friday.

The declaration aims to strengthen defence ties and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, which both countries see as vital for their security and economic growth. It provides a new framework for the two nations to work together on modern-day challenges ranging from maritime safety to cyber threats.

Under this agreement, India and Japan will expand military cooperation through more frequent joint exercises involving all three of their forces, the army, navy and air force. The two sides also agreed to share defence technology and explore possibilities of jointly producing equipment. Naval cooperation will be scaled up with more ship visits, coordination to keep sea routes safe, and stronger action against piracy and other crimes at sea.

The pact also goes beyond traditional defence matters. It includes closer collaboration in areas such as counter-terrorism, disaster relief, cybersecurity, defence research and even cooperation on critical minerals needed for modern industries. Both countries have also committed to sharing information on new and emerging security risks.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) statement said that the Joint declaration aims at exploring opportunities to cooperate in niche areas of each other's priorities, such as counterterrorism, peacekeeping operations and cyber defence as well as sharing information, including assessments with respect to emerging security risks.

The MEA described the agreement as a reflection of a "new stage" in the India-Japan partnership and said it aligns with their shared vision of a free, open, and peaceful Indo-Pacific.

The agreement also talks about regular dialogue between the National Security Advisors of the two countries, ensuring deeper, long-term cooperation.

The Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation is among the Key outcomes of the visit of Prime Minister Modi's Japan visit.

Explaining the significance of the Declaration, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said it provides an enabling framework for both countries to respond more effectively to contemporary security challenges.

"An important feature of this document is the broad concept of security it embodies, which includes cooperation on cybersecurity, counterterrorism, defence industry, research and development, and closer cooperation on security issues in multilateral groupings. One of the new features of the security engagement between the two countries would be an institutionalised dialogue between the national security advisors of the two countries, " he said addressing a media briefing in Tokyo today.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Japan since May 2023.

Earlier today, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Tokyo. India and Japan had elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership a decade ago, and the new declaration further consolidates that bond.

Following his engagements in Tokyo, the Prime Minister will depart for Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit scheduled later this week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor