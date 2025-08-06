India joins hands with BIMSTEC partners to strengthen cancer care through National Cancer Grid meet in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : India hosted senior physicians and policymakers from BIMSTEC countries at the National Cancer Grid (NCG) annual meeting held from August 2-3 in Mumbai, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India hosted senior physicians and policy makers from BIMSTEC countries in the National Cancer Grid annual meeting held from 2-3 August 2025 in Mumbai. The initiative will help our BIMSTEC partners build their capacities in the critical area of cancer care, with the expertise & skills developed in India."

The latest engagement was built on last year's interaction, when India hosted senior cancer physicians and policymakers from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries at the National Cancer Grid's annual meeting from November 6 to 8, 2024, at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

The NCG was a collaborative network that included over 360 cancer centres, research institutes, patient groups, and professional societies in India, along with 15 other countries.

According to a press statement by the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) on Wednesday, the meeting was aimed at introducing participants to the NCG's activities and providing a first-hand experience of cancer control practices.

The agenda covered several NCG initiatives and featured brainstorming sessions to discuss future projects. Key topics included participation in Virtual Tumour Boards, workforce development, support for cancer registries, and the twinning of cancer centres across regions.

The initiative was expected to enhance BIMSTEC cooperation in health by expanding the reach of cancer control activities in the region, thereby strengthening the broader BIMSTEC partnership.

BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is a regional organisation comprising seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. These nations are located in South Asia and Southeast Asia, with a focus on the Bay of Bengal region.

