India, Kenya unanimous that terrorism most serious challenge, nations to increase cooperation in counter-terrorism

While addressing a press briefing with Kenyan President William Ruto, PM Modi said, "India and Kenya are unanimous that terrorism is the most serious challenge to humanity. In this regard, we have decided to increase mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism."

Meanwhile, underscoring the strength of India-Kenya relations, he said that about 80,000 people of Indian origin who consider Kenya as their second home are the biggest strength of our relations.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Kenyan President Ruto for the support he is receiving from Kenya.

"Our mutual closeness will further increase with the cultural exchange agreement being signed today," he said.

Moreover, highlighting the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi said that the close cooperation between India and Kenya will strengthen all our efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

While appreciating sports in the two countries, he said, "Kenya's long-distance and marathon runners are world-renowned. Similarly, cricket is also popular in both the countries."

He further noted that an important agreement has been agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries.

Furthermore, expanding areas of mutual interest, PM Modi stressed that along with Bollywood, the popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda is also increasing in Kenya.

"We will continue efforts to deepen people-to-people ties between the two countries," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi said India and Kenya will continue to explore new opportunities to realise the full potential of economic cooperation between the two nations. He stressed that India has remained a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya.

Five Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged following the discussions in several areas, including sports, Information Technology and education.

PM Modi expressed happiness over the Kenyan President's visit to India after the inclusion of the African Union in the G20. He said that Ruto's visit will give a new boost to India's relations with Kenya and the African Union.

"I am delighted that he (Kenyan President) is undertaking a visit after the inclusion of the African Union into the G20. Africa has always been given a high priority in India's foreign policy. In about one decade in the past, we have increased our cooperation with Africa in mission mode. I believe that with this visit, our bilateral relations and the relations with the African continent would receive a new boost," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor