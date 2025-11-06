India, Latvia agree to expand ties in trade, technology, innovation

Riga, Nov 6 India and Latvia held 9th Foreign Office Consultations in Riga and agreed to expand ties, including in areas of trade, technology, innovation, and people-to-people ties.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, the officials of two nations reviewed entire gamut of bilateral ties. For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and the Latvian side was led by Andzejs Vilumsons, State Secretary, Latvia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on Thursday.

In a statement, the MEA stated: "Secretary (West) conveyed India’s appreciation for Latvia’s condemnation of all forms of terrorism, and reiterated India’s support for Latvia’s successful stint at the UNSC for the period 2026-2027. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest."

The two sides agreed to maintain regular official exchanges and hold the next Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time in 2026. The last Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi in November 2022.

George called on Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Latvia.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George also met and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Latvia. He emphasized the important role of diaspora members in strengthening India-Latvia relations," Indian Embassy in Riga posted on X.

The MEA Secretary also announced the commencement of consular services of the newly-established Indian Resident Mission in Riga.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George announced commencement of consular services of the newly established Indian Resident Mission in Riga and inaugurated it at the Embassy. He also met and interacted with the Embassy team," the mission wrote in a post on X.

During his visit, George visited the National Library of Latvia and laid flowers at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located there. The Indian Embassy stated that the Deputy Director of the National Library received George at the Library.

India and Latvia have warm and friendly relations. India recognised Latvia as a sovereign and independent state in 1991, according to the Indian Embassy in Riga statement and diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1992. The two nations marked 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022. Latvia opened an Embassy in New Delhi in 2014, while India opened its Embassy in Riga in July 2024.

In March this year, Latvian Foreign Minister Braze visited India and participated in the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue. During her visit, Braze met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

