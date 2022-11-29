India, Latvia discuss developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict at Foreign Office Consultations

India and Latvia on Tuesday discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific, India's neighborhood, EU, the Ukraine conflict, cooperation in multilateral fora including United Nations Security Council reforms at the 8th Foreign Office Consultations.

"Both sides discussed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, consular, and cultural linkages. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Riga.

The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Latvian side was led by Andris Pelss, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia.

India and Latvia share warm and cordial relations with historical and cultural linkages and have recently completed 30 years of diplomatic relations.

The consultations reviewed bilateral engagements and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, added the release.

India recognized Latvia as a sovereign and independent State in 1991. Diplomatic relations were established shortly thereafter on December 20, 1991. Latvia opened an Embassy in New Delhi in 2014.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics had a telephone conversation in February 2021.

FM Rinkevics participated in the 1st India Nordic Baltic Conclave (virtual format) in November 2020. Earlier in the year, he participated in the 5th Raisina Dialogue and met EAM on that occasion, besides a group interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (January 2020).

FM Rinkevics and EAM Jaishankar also met in New York on the sidelines of UNGA in Sep 2019.

Some other high-level visits include, From Latvia - Speaker of Saeima Ingrida Udre (2003), Solvita Aboltina, Speaker of Saeima (2012), Deputy PM (2003), Minister of Culture (2007 and 2016), Minister of eGovernance (2007), Economics Minister (2010); and from India - Minister of Electronics &IT and Law & Justice (2016), MoS Health and Ayush (2016).

The Indian-origin population in Latvia is estimated to be around 3,000. Many of them are in the business and IT sectors. This includes nearly 2,000 Indian students studying mainly medicine and engineering in Latvia.

( With inputs from ANI )

