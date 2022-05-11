India lauds Oman for accepting PM Modi's 'One Sun One World One Grid' initiative

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday lauded Oman for accepting Prime Minister Modi's 'One Sun One World One Grid' initiative.

"Appreciation by India for the signing and ratification of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement by Oman and for acceptance of the Green Grids/'One Sun One World One Grid' (OSOWOG) initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting solar energy supply across borders," Ministry of Commerce said in a press release citing the Market Research Report.

The 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by Piyush Goyal, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, who is in India with a 48-member delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders.

According to the statement, the India-Oman JCM witnessed significant progress on all matters of mutual interest across the entire gamut of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, Oman agreed to fast-track the approval of Indian pharmaceutical products registered by USFDA, UMHRA and EMA.

"Expression of commitment from both sides (India and Oman) to facilitate trade and to comprehensively address all issues pertaining to tariff/non-tariff barriers," the statement reads.

"Agreement on expeditious conclusion of all Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), including on standards and metrology, India-Oman Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, India-Oman Bilateral Investment Treaty, Invest Oman and Invest India, and Rupay card acceptance in Oman and many more," the statement added.

In the meeting, both the countries discussed enhancing the collaboration across a range of fields with particular emphasis on the 3Ts (Trade, Technology, Tourism), food and agriculture, renewable energy including Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia, health and pharmaceuticals, mining, manufacturing, IT, sports, culture, youth and tourism.

"Bilateral trade has been witnessing robust growth increasing from USD 5.4 billion in 2020-21 to USD 9.94 billion during 2021-2022, an impressive annual growth of 82.6 per cent. Indian firms have invested heavily in Oman in various sectors like iron and steel, cement, fertilizers, textile, cables, chemicals, automotive, etc. There are over 6,000 Indian enterprises and establishments in Oman with an estimated investment of USD 7.5 billion. Cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows from Oman to India during the period April 2000-December 2021 have amounted to USD 558.68 million," according to the statement.

Minister Qais of Oman invited Piyush Goyal to visit Oman in 2023 for the next session of the JCM and he accepted the invitation. The dates will be decided through diplomatic channels.

According to the statement, the meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 11 am at Hotel Leela Palace in New Delhi. The large participation of business and investor communities from both countries is expected to be there.

( With inputs from ANI )

