India lays foundation stone to build High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 : India laid out foundation stone to build High Impact Community Development Project in Darchula district of Nepal on Thursday.

Bijay Singh Dhami, Mayor of Shailyashikhar Municipality and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary at Embassy of India, Kathmandu jointly laid the foundation stone, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The building of Shree Galainath Secondary School Building at Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula District is being constructed with Indian government's financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs 27.30 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', will be utilized for the construction of double storied school building, toilet block, office block and furniture works with other facilities for this school. The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal being implemented through Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal," the release stated.

Bijay Singh Dhami, Mayor of Shailyashikhar Municipality in his remarks, appreciated the continued developmental support of the Indian government in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school building would provide better education facilities to students of Shree Galainath Secondary School in Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this area.

Since 2003, the Indian government has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 489 projects.

Amongst these, 40 projects are in Sudurpashchim Province in various sectors, which include 10 projects in Darchula.

In addition to these, the government has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day.

Amongst these, 60 ambulances and 20 school buses have been gifted in Sudurpashchim Province, including eight ambulances and two school buses provided in Darchula District.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal," the release from Embassy added.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representative of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor