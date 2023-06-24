India-Maldives joint defence exercise Ekuverin ends

New Delhi [India], June 24 : The twelfth edition of India-Maldives Joint Exercise Ekuverin concluded after intense validation training.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said, "The exercise has strengthened mutual confidence and enabled sharing of best practices."

The 12th edition of the joint military exercise "Ex Ekuverin" between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force has taken place at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand from 11 to 24 June 2023, reported the Ministry of Defence.

Ekuverin meaning 'Friends' is a bilateral annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Maldives.

A platoon strength contingent from Indian Army and Maldives National Defence Force has participated in a 14-day long exercise.

The exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability in Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism Operations under the UN mandate and carrying out joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. The focus was to share best practices and enhance coordination and cooperation between both the forces at tactical level, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The 11th edition of the exercise was held in Maldives in December 2021. The defence cooperation between the two countries extends from joint exercises to assisting the Maldives with defence training and equipment requirements. Both nations have very close and friendly relations in economic, cultural and military cooperation. 'Ex Ekuverin' will assist in further bolstering these ties between the two nations.

