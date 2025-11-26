India, Morocco hold wide-ranging talks during MEA Secy visit to Rabat

Rabat [Morocco], November 26 : India and Morocco reviewed their full spectrum of bilateral ties during the visit of Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, to the Kingdom of Morocco from November 18 to 21.

The visit was part of regular bilateral consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation and building momentum for upcoming high-level engagements, the MEA said in a statement.

According to the statement, Secretary (South) held discussions with Fouad Yazough, Ambassador and Director General of International Political Affairs in Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates. The talks covered political dialogue, trade and economic partnership, defence and security cooperation, cultural ties, development partnership and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting was attended by Director Omar Kadiri, Asia Division Head Nezha Riki and India's Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana. "Both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges between the Ministries and to hold the next round of the Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date," the MEA said.

During the visit, Malhotra also called on Mohammed Mehdi, Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication. The two sides discussed preparations for commemorating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties during 2026-27. The MEA noted that plans include "joint events, including cultural festivals, youth exchanges, academic collaborations, and reciprocal cultural weeks in India and Morocco."

The statement added that Minister Mehdi "highlighted the impressive growth of Morocco's gaming and digital creative industries and invited Indian companies to explore investment and partnership opportunities," which the Secretary welcomed. She emphasised the scope for cooperation in youth initiatives, cultural innovation and the creative economy.

Secretary (South) also met Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, to explore renewable energy collaboration, including through the International Solar Alliance. Both sides "recognized strong complementarities in their respective energy-transition strategies and agreed to enhance collaboration in developing sustainable mining value chains, private-sector engagement, and capacity-building, including under India's ITEC program." Dr Malhotra invited Minister Benali to India Energy Week in Goa in January 2026.

In another meeting, Secretary (South) met with Omar Hjira, the Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, to discuss expanding trade and commercial cooperation. Discussions included opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, IT services, textiles and agro-processing.

She also met Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO of OCP Group, to review the long-standing partnership in fertilizers and phosphate supply. Talks focused on "strengthening long-term strategic supply arrangements, potential joint ventures in fertilizer supply chain, cooperation in sustainable agriculture and soil health, and food-security cooperation," the statement said.

The MEA underlined that India and Morocco share a long-standing partnership that gained momentum after King Mohammed VI's 2015 visit to India. With more than 40 bilateral agreements in force, cooperation now spans political, economic, defence and cultural sectors. Both sides plan to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027 with a wide programme of events.

According to the MEA, the visit "successfully reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and the Kingdom of Morocco based on shared values and mutual respect" and both sides agreed to maintain the positive momentum through regular high-level contacts and consultations. They also "reiterated their firm commitment to further deepening their partnership and expanding cooperation across various areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges."

