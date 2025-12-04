India-Netherlands hold 13th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 4 : India and the Netherlands held the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Thursday in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Dutch delegation was headed by Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The last FOC took place in The Hague in May 2024.

Both sides welcomed the increasing interactions and exchanges at the highest political levels, which have provided constant guidance and momentum to the bilateral relations. Most recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, met at the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg on 23 November 2025.

The FOC provided an opportunity to review the advancement in bilateral ties and discuss newer areas of cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Both sides deliberated on the ways to further strengthen the partnership in sectors such as critical technologies & innovation, including semiconductors and AI, science & technology, green hydrogen and shipping, defence and security, along with the priority areas of Water, Agriculture & Health (WAH agenda). Both sides reiterated their desire to provide a strategic dimension to bilateral relations in diverse sectors.

Noting the continued importance of the Netherlands as a key economic partner for India in Europe, they acknowledged the consistent growth in bilateral trade and investment.

In this regard, they underscored the importance of concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year, as directed by the leadership on the Indian and EU sides during the visit of the EU College of Commissioners in February this year, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the fight against terrorism. The Indian side reiterated its firm policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The two sides noted the continued importance of people-to-people relations and cultural ties for the bilateral relationship. In this context, they welcomed the Indian community in the Netherlands as an important bridge between the two countries, making a substantial contribution to the local economy and fostering deeper cultural links.

FOC is among the important institutional mechanisms between India and the Netherlands to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation. Highlighting the importance of the mechanism, the two sides agreed to continue holding consultations at regular intervals and to schedule the next round of FOC at a mutually convenient time in the Netherlands.

India and the Netherlands enjoy a strong bilateral relationship based on shared democratic values and multifaceted cooperation in diverse areas. The two countries have a Strategic Partnership on Water covering extensive cooperation and knowledge sharing in flood management, clean water technologies, among other domains.

