India-Norway marine pact takes centre stage in Monaco

Monaco, June 8 Union Minister of Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday reiterated India's commitment to a resilient Blue Economy, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about it twice in his two consecutive Independence Day addresses.

In a symbolic show of global cooperation for ocean sustainability commemorating the "World Ocean Day" on Sunday, Dr Singh and Norway's Minister of International Development, Asmund Grover Aukrust, jointly hosted a high-level event on Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) aboard the historic Norwegian tall ship 'Statsraad Lehmkuhl' at the Port of Hercule in Monaco.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Monaco Marine Conference, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India’s strides in adopting Marine Spatial Planning as a key tool for sustainable ocean governance. "We believe MSP offers a science-based framework for optimising ocean resources, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring coastal livelihoods," he said, reiterating India’s commitment to a resilient blue economy backed by technology and inclusive decision-making.

The India-Norway MSP collaboration, under the Indo-Norwegian Integrated Ocean and Research Initiative, has already yielded visible outcomes. Notably, pilot projects in Puducherry and Lakshadweep have demonstrated the potential of MSP to tackle coastal erosion, manage biodiversity, and engage multiple stakeholders across sectors like fisheries, tourism, and conservation.

One of India’s most notable achievements, Dr Jitendra Singh said, is the launch of the SAHAV portal - a GIS-based decision support system now recognised as a Digital Public Good, to mark the International Ocean Day. "This tool empowers policymakers, researchers, and communities with real-time spatial data, enabling smarter planning and stronger marine resilience," he noted.

Dr Singh added that India aims to scale Marine Spatial Planning across its coastline, reinforcing the nation’s global leadership in sustainable ocean management. "Our science-driven, data-informed approach underscores India’s vision for ocean governance that benefits both people and the planet,: he added.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, making it a significant diplomatic engagement spotlighting blue economy collaboration.

