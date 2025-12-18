India, Oman welcome first phase of Gaza Peace Plan, back independent Palestinian state

New Delhi [India], December 18 : India and Oman on Thursday welcomed the signing of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and reiterated their support for the initiative, while underlining the need for a just, lasting and negotiated resolution to the conflict, including the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

The position was reflected in the India-Oman Joint Statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman from December 17-18.

According to the joint statement, "The two sides expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians."

India and Oman also welcomed diplomatic progress on the conflict, noting, "They welcomed the signing of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and reiterated their support for the plan."

Reaffirming their commitment to stability in the region, both countries stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving long-standing conflicts. "They also reaffirmed their support for efforts to restore peace and stability and underlined the need for a just and lasting resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, including the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state," the statement added.

PM Modi reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, on a two-day visit in the last leg of his three-nation tour.

He arrived in Oman after completing his successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

Marking the importance of the visit, the Prime Minister was welcomed at Muscat airport by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and was accorded a guard of honour, reflecting the significance attached to the visit by the Omani side.

PM Modi lauded the enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, saying it reflected the people-to-people ties between both nations.

