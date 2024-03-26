India, Philippines have seen very perceptible growth in recent times: Jaishankar

Manila [Philippines], March 26 : Hailing ties between India and the Philippines, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the Philippines on Tuesday, said that ties between Delhi and Manila have witnessed a very perceptible growth in recent times.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, Jaishankar said, "As you all know, India's ties with the Philippines have seen very perceptible growth in recent times. Prime Minister Modi met President Marcos during the India-ASEAN Summit in September last year. And I will have the honour of calling on President (Bongbong Marcos) later this afternoon and look forward to conveying Prime Minister (Narendra Modi's) greetings and good wishes."

He stressed that the meetings and visits are one indicator of the growing closeness between India and Philippines. The foreign minister noted that the bilateral trade between the two nations crossed the USD 3 billion level in 2023 and expressed confidence that it will continue to grow.

"Meetings and visits are one indicator of the growing closeness between our two nations. But this is equally visible in a range of domains starting from trade and investment and extending to health and food security, to education and science and technology, defence and maritime cooperation, etc. Our bilateral trade has crossed the USD 3 billion level last year and I am confident that it will continue to grow," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar stated that during his meeting with Enrique Manalo, he conveyed that India is preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines. Jaishankar said that he welcomed Philippine Foreign Minister Manalo's remarks with regards to easier visas, more movement, more dialogues, and deeper cooperation.

The EAM said, "My message in the discussions with Secretary Manalo was that India, as the fifth largest economy currently, growing at about 7 per cent annually, is preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines."

"I welcome what Secretary Manalo communicated, in terms of easier visas, more movement, more dialogues and deeper cooperation. Some of the recent developments in our ties were positively recognized in our meeting," he said.

Jaishankar noted that the two nations are moving ahead on quick impact projects in agriculture, health, and capacity building. He underscored that the growing comfort and trust between two nations is demonstrated in the ongoing supplies of rice from India.

He said, "Indian companies have been active here, as much as in the digital infrastructure as in the physical one. There is considerable interest in Indian corporate sector in stepping that up. The growing comfort and trust between us is also reflected in the ongoing supplies of rice from India as an exceptional measure."

Highlighting the importance of maritime cooperation between India and the Philippines, Jaishankar said, "As two seafaring nations of the Indo-Pacific, our maritime cooperation holds great potential. Last year, we signed agreements on enhanced maritime cooperation and white shipping. It is appropriate that even today, there is an Indian Coast Guard vessel, which is making a port call in Manila."

Jaishankar arrived in the Philippines after concluding his visit to Singapore. During his visit, Jaishankar and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong exchanged views on deepening engagement in fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development and food security.

He also met with Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore. "They exchanged views on deepening engagement in the identified pillars of our cooperation, including fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development and food security," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The EAM had several bilateral engagements with the leadership and the senior ministers of the Cabinet.He also met Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Moreover, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. During his visit, Jaishankar also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the INA marker in Singapore.

