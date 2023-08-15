"India plays an important constructive role in international affairs": Putin

Moscow [Russia], August 15 : India "enjoys well-earned respect" in the world arena and plays an important "constructive role in international affairs," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Please accept cordial congratulations on the occasion of the Indian national holiday – the Independence Day. Your country has achieved universally acknowledged success in economic, scientific and technical, social and other fields. India enjoys well-earned respect in the world arena and plays an important constructive role in international affairs," Putin said in his message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We attach great importance to the relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi. I am confident that with joint efforts we will further enhance fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas and constructive partnership in solving topical issues of regional and global agenda. This, undoubtedly, meets the core interests of our friendly nations and contributes to the security and stability of the planet," he added.

He wished the best of health and every success as well as happiness and well-being to all Indian citizens.

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, various world leaders have sent their warm wishes to the people of India.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated India on its 77th Independence Day and said New Delhi can count on Paris as a "trusted friend."

On the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron called Priem Minister Modi a "friend" and said that they had set new ambitions for Indio-French relations.

"Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always."

He reshared his old video of dated July 15, where he shared the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's 2-day official visit to France.

Apart from them, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wished India on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

"On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia," Nepal PM said in a tweet.

The US, Sri Lanka, Australia and Nepal's Foreign Ministers also extended warm wishes to India.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday wished India Independence Day and said that he is confident that bilateral ties will be "further strengthened" between the two nations.

"Warm Greetings, Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar and the Government & people of #India on the occasion of your Independence Day. I am confident that in the years ahead our bilateral ties will be further strengthened between our two nations India and Sri Lanka," Sabry said on the social media account X.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud also extended wishes on the occasion.

"As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!" he tweeted.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong wished India and said that the relationship between the two countries is growing from the foundation of the "three 'Ds': democracy, diaspora and dosti - or friendship."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor