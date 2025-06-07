"India practices policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," says EAM Jaishankar during meeting with UK Foreign Secy Lammy

New Delhi [India], June 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and appreciated the UK government's "strong condemnation" of the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Jaishankar reiterated that India practises a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"At the outset, let me thank the government of the United Kingdom for the strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for your solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism. We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it. We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims," he said.

On April 23, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the terrorist attack in Kashmir "utterly devastating" and said that his thoughts were with those affected by the attack and the people of India.

"The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India," Starmer posted on X.

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1914802897818112327

An All-Party Delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the UK from May 31 to June 3 to brief the officials there on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1930592492291833956

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1929962978667049105

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India concluded the last day of engagements in the UK, meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons, members of the UK and Indian media, and a detailed interaction with the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on India. Discussions centred on India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and response to cross-border terrorism through Operation Sindoor, an official statement by the Indian High Commission said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second visit to India to discuss ongoing economic and migration partnership.

British High Commission said talks are on between the UK and the Indian Government to deepen and diversify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to deliver for working people in the UK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor