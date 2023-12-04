India re-elected to International Maritime Organisation with highest votes

New Delhi [India], December 4 : India got re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Council for the 2024-2025 biennium with the highest-ever votes in its favour at the 33rd assembly of IMO late last night.

India was elected under the category of "the largest interest in international seaborne trade" along with Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "It is wonderful news for all of India's maritime sector as we continue our pursuit to be among the top maritime powers in the world.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has garnered immense diplomatic leverage from across the world. Our attempt at enhancing our international representation at the apex maritime body is met with exuberant and wide support from across the world, a dividend of PM Modi's doctrine of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We are humbled by this outpour of support in favour of India," Sonowal said.

"This verdict is also a testament to India's resurgence as a top maritime player in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I must congratulate the team at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for this wonderful feat. With this opportunity, I firmly believe that India will further anchor its role in the maritime trade and in shaping the route for the future of the world's maritime development. The highest votes are indicative of the government's determination to strengthen India's varied contributions to international maritime operations." he added

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is the leading authority that regulates the maritime industry, which supports global trade, transportation, and all marine operations. The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the organisation.

Between sessions of the Assembly, the Council performs the functions of the Assembly, except that of making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention. The newly elected Council will meet, following the conclusion of the 33rd Assembly, for its 131st Session (on December 7) and elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next biennium.

The 33rd Assembly of IMO is meeting in London at IMO Headquarters from November 27 to December 6, 2023. All 175 Member States and three Associate Members are entitled to attend the Assembly, which is IMO's highest governing body.

The intergovernmental organisations with which agreements of cooperation have been concluded and international non-governmental organisations in consultative status with IMO are also invited to attend.

The Indian delegation was led by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Govt. of India, TK Ramachandran, with members including DG Shipping Shyam Jagannathan, officers of DGS, High Commission of India at London and industry representatives.

Under MIV 2030, to enhance representation at IMO, India aims to appoint permanent representatives at IMO London. With a view to enhancing and garnering maritime expertise for India, it is proposed that India nominate at least two qualified candidates for the Junior Professional Officer (JPO) Programme at the IMO.

The JPO Programme is an established programme within the United Nations with the main objective of providing young professionals with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in international cooperation under the supervision of specialists and to contribute to the advancement of their nation's mandate.

The "Amrik Kaal Vision 2047" has also set goals to strengthen India's global maritime presence. There are 43 initiatives identified as part of Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 Action Plan, of which the key initiatives focus on strengthening our global maritime presence, which includes a dedicated IMO cell in India, the appointment of a permanent representative at IMO headquarters, London, implementation of BIMSTEC Master Plan, creating a robust BIMSTEC institutional structure to ensure implementation of regional projects in a coordinated and timely manner, etc.

