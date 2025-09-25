India reaffirms commitment to ASEAN centrality at East Asia Summit meeting

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 25 Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, on Thursday reaffirmed India’s commitment to ASEAN centrality, digital transformation, and sustainability at the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) Economic Ministers’ Meeting, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The minister emphasised India’s call for deeper and mutually beneficial economic integration, resilient supply chains, and progress on ASEAN-India trade agreements, driving inclusive growth and regional stability.

Prasada also held productive meetings with counterparts from New Zealand, Cambodia, and Canada on the sidelines of the event, highlighting India’s strengths and new opportunities. The discussion focused on enhancing trade, tech collaboration, supply chain resilience, and deeper ties.

Late evening, the visiting Indian minister interacted with the leading business chambers in Malaysia. The Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC) representing Malaysian Indian business community was led by Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam and Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) representing Indian businesses in Malaysia was led by Chairman Datuk Umang Sharma.

"CIIM and MIBC together represent the strong and growing business and economic engagement between India and Malaysia," Prasada posted on X.

Earlier, Prasada had an engaging interaction with AI entrepreneurs in Malaysia, discussing opportunities for Malaysian AI industry players in India’s AI story, as well as to strengthen the India–Malaysia partnership under the strong framework of Malaysia-India Digital Council.

During his visit to MIMOS Berhad, Malaysia’s national Research and Development centre, the Minister witnessed their pioneering work in semiconductors, AI and advanced tech. He emphasised the opportunities that lay ahead for stronger India–Malaysia collaboration.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn, also joined other Ministers in the 13th EAS Economic Ministers’ Meeting, in Kuala Lumpur.

"The meeting exchanged views on global and regional economic outlook and discussed ways that EAS participating countries can work together to strengthen cooperation in new and emerging areas to drive Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG)-driven growth in the region," the official page of ASEAN posted on X.

Earlier this month, India expressed constructive support for preparations related to the forthcoming 20th EAS. Representing India at the EAS Preparatory Senior Officials’ Meeting (EAS Prep-SOM) in Malaysia's Port Dickson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East), P Kumaran expressed India's "constructive support" for preparations related to the forthcoming summit.

The East Asia Summit process was initiated in 2005 with the convening of the first summit in Kuala Lumpur. At its inception, the EAS comprised 16 participating countries, namely ASEAN Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea. The United States and Russia joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in Indonesia's Bali on November 19, 2011.

