India reiterates call for urgent UNSC reform: Parvathaneni Harish

New York [US], November 22 : India has reiterated its call for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, stating that the current structure undermines the organisation's credibility and effectiveness.

Speaking at the Plenary of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reform on Wednesday, Harish said, "My delegation agrees with the assertion that the UN Security Council in its current design is detrimental to the credibility and effectiveness of the UN and must be addressed at the earliest. We need a UN Security Council that reflects the new multipolar world of today."

Harish also clarified India's position on the reform process, rejecting claims made by so-called cross-regional groups based on faith or religion, emphasising that such factors should not serve as the basis for representation in the Council.

"My delegation does not support any claims being made by so-called cross-regional groups on the basis of faith or religion, which cannot be the sole basis for representation in the Council," he said. Harish highlighted India's support for creating new non-permanent seats while maintaining that such expansion should be limited to the non-permanent category.

He also stressed the importance of equitable geographical representation in the permanent category. "India underscores equitable geographical representation in the permanent category. In particular, the inclusion of regions such as Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean is essential for a legitimate and effective Council," he added.

This inclusion, Harish argued, is vital for making the UNSC more representative of the global community and more effective in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

In his statement, Harish reaffirmed India's commitment to a reformed UNSC that reflects the evolving global dynamics and the diverse interests of the international community. India's reform proposal remains focused on ensuring all regions have a fair and meaningful voice in the Security Council's decision-making processes.

