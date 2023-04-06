India repatriates Pakistani national via Attari-Wagah border

New Delhi [India], April 6 : India on Thursday repatriated one Pakist national via the Attari-Wagah border. The Pakist national was under imprisonment in the country.

"One Pakist national imprisoned in India was repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border following hectic efforts of @PakInIndia & @ForeignOfficePk and cooperation of Indian side," the Pakistan High Commission in India tweeted on Thursday.

"Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakist prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," the tweet further read.

India in January repatriated 17 Pakist nationals via the Attari-Wagah border who were under imprisonment in the country.

"17 Pakist nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of @PakinIndia& @ForeignOfficePk& cooperation of Indian side. Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakist prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," tweeted the Pakistan High Commission in India.

Earlier in January, the country repatriated another Pakist national.

India and Pakistan in the month of January, exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, in line with the longstanding agreement between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor