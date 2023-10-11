India sets up 24-hour control room for Indian nationals stranded in Israel

India has set up a 24-hour control room in the external affairs ministry to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and to provide information and assistance to its citizens.. The contact details of the control room are 1800118797 (Toll free)+91-11 23012113 ; +91-11-23014104 ; +91-11-23017905 ; +919968291988 and situationroom@mea.gov.in. Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline : +972-35226748 ; +972-543278392; cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in : Ministry of External Affairs.

In a post on X, it wrote, The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv in a statement said, All Indian nationals living in Israel are advised to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, Israel. Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises. It will also facilitate information availability about various events through our emailing network.Also the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine, Rammallah issues emergency helpline for Indian diaspora.In light of the prevailing security situation. Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hours Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916-418 WhatsApp:+970-592916418. The move follows concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the region following the launch of a massive military operation by Israel to retaliate against attacks by Hamas militants last weekend that killed almost 1,200 Israelis and injured 2,400.Soon after the violence erupted, the Indian embassy issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to exercise caution, avoid movement and stay close to safety shelters. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the advisory said.