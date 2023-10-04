India signs two MoUs in ocean sciences, medical product regulation with Dominican Republic

New Delhi [India], October 4 : India on Wedesday signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in ocean sciences and medical product regulation with Dominican Republic.

The MoUs were signed during a meeting between Raquel Pena Rodriguez, the Vice President of Dominican Republic, and India's Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar here in the national capital.

The two leaders also held discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, pharmaceuticals, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), agriculture, food processing, space, higher education, capacity building, Ayurveda and Yoga.

Taking to X, Office of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared about the significant move saying, "H.E. Ms. Raquel Pena Rodriguez, the Vice President of Dominican Republic met Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi today. Discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, pharmaceuticals, ICT, agriculture, food processing, space, higher education, capacity building, Ayurveda and Yoga."

In another post, the Vice President office said "two cooperation MOUs in Ocean Sciences and medical product regulation were signed during the meeting."

On October 3, Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Pena Rodriguez called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On meeting Rodriguez, President Murmu emphasized that capacity building is one of the central pillars of Indian-Dominican Republic cooperation.

"She was happy to note that recently, India has organized two Special Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training courses for Dominican Republic officials, in the critical fields of cyber security and remote sensing," the President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Apart from this on October 3, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena Rodriguez and discussed further strengthening of bilateral ties, particulary in trade, commerce, education, defence, space and renewables.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet VP @RaquelPenaVice of the Dominican Republic this evening in New Delhi Discussed further strengthening of our bilateral ties, especially in trade & commerce, education, defence, space and renewables. Exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues as well."

On October 2, Rodriguez also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. In a post on X, Rodriguez stated, "Today I visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, a tribute to one of the most influential leaders in the fight for Indian independence. Having the opportunity to be here strengthens the commitment to continue working for a more peaceful and harmonious future for all."

Raquel Pena Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India. She will also deliver a lecture on India-Dominican Republic relations at the Indian Council for World Affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release said, "The visit is significant as it is takes place at a time when India-Dominican Republic bilateral relationship is entering its 25th year."

Notably, the two nations established diplomatic relations on 04 May 1999.MEA in the press release said, "Dominican Republic is an important partner of India in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

The visit of the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, comes closely on the heels of that of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to that country in April 2023. It will provide another opportunity to continue high level discussions to further deepen and broaden our mutually beneficial relationship."

