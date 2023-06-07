India-SL Defence Seminar & Exhibition to strengthen bilateral ties

Colombo, June 7 The first ever India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition to promote cooperation and collaboration between the two neighbouring countries in an effort to strengthen bilateral defence ties started here on Wednesday.

Organised by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, the event would witness participation from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka, Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force.

"State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon will be the Chief Guest and other senior officials from Sri Lanka including Secretary of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Commanders will grace the event," the High Commission said in a statement.

"The grand event includes a Seminar highlighting the capability and capacities of the two countries in defence equipment manufacturing and would also exhibit of a wide variety of defence products. The event, keeping with the Government of India's endeavour to deepen ties with Sri Lanka through inclusive and collaborative engagement, aims to identify newer areas of cooperation for economic revival whilst ensuring capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces."

The Sri Lankan Armed Forces have been successfully operating a wide range of Indian defence equipment like Indra Radar, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, L70 Guns, Dornier Aircraft and Army training simulators.

Similarly, Indian forces use Fast Interceptor Crafts and refit of Floating Dock at Colombo.

Recently, the government of India supplied a Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Dornier aircraft to strengthen the Sri Lanka Armed Forces.

The exhibition is open to public, providing them an opportunity to see various defence equipments on display.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor