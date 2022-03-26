India 'strongly' condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

India on Saturday condemned the terror attacks by Al Shabaab at the Mogadishu International Airport area on March 23 and conveyed sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India also reiterate its full support to the operations conducted by the Somali forces and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) against Al Shabaab.

"The increasing frequency of terrorist incidents conducted by Al Shabaab is a matter of serious concern. Terrorism is not just a threat to Somalia, but to the whole world. We reiterate our full support to the operations conducted by the Somali forces and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) against Al Shabaab and that the international community must continue to stand behind Somalia in its fight against terrorism," the statement said today.

India will continue to support Somalia and its people in their collective desire for a stable, secure and peaceful future, it added.

On Wednesday, at least seven people were killed in two attacks at Mogadishu's heavily guarded international airport. The attack was reportedly done by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab group.

( With inputs from ANI )

