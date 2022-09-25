India to work with G20 members to address issues of debt, food and energy security: Jaishankar in UN

Expressing concerns about the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India will work with the G-20 members to address serious issues of debt, economic growth, food and energy security and environment.

"As we begin the G-20 presidency this December, we are sensitive to the challenges faced by developing countries. India will work with other G-20 members to address serious issues of debt, economic growth, food and energy security and particularly, the environment. The reform of the governance of multilateral financial institutions will continue to be one of our core priorities," Jaishankar said in his address to the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

He laid stress on the economies of the developing countries which have become fragile due to the rising debt in recent times.

"The accumulation of debt in fragile economies is of particular concern. We believe that in such times, the international community must rise above narrow national agendas. India, for its part, is taking exceptional measures in exceptional times," he added.

"We do so, when we sent 50,000 metric tons of wheat and multiple tranches of medicines and vaccines to Afghanistan. When we extend credits of 3.8 billion dollars to Sri Lanka for fuel, essential commodities and trade settlement. When we supplied 10,000 metric tons of food aid and vaccine shipments to Myanmar," he said while elaborating the assistance provided by India to its neighbours.

Referring to the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said that the trade disruptions have further compounded the global problems.

"The debt situation of the developing is precarious. To this, is now added the rising costs and shrinking availability of fuel, food and fertilizers. These, along with trade disruptions and diversions, are among the many consequences of the Ukraine conflict. The Indo-Pacific too witnesses fresh concerns about its stability and security,' he added.

"And climate events have added an overlay on these mounting anxieties. As we saw in the case of the Covid pandemic, the South will be most impacted, even if the immediate causes are well beyond. It is imperative that global conversations recognize this unfairness. The inequity of vaccine distribution should not be replicated in other domains," he added.

While addressing the 77th United National Assembly, Jaishankar said "When we fill the gap in humanitarian needs left unaddressed by political complexity. Whether it is disaster response or humanitarian assistance, India has stood strong, contributing particularly to those nearest to us. Excellencies, The world, as we knew it, is poised for transformational changes. It has been impacted in recent times by a succession of shocks, each of them significant by itself."

During the session, Jaishankar said that the COVID pandemic has raised the question about the over-centralized nature of globalization. The Ukraine conflict has heightened the economic stresses, especially on food and energy.

Talking about climate impact, Jaishankar said that climate action and climate justice are particularly noteworthy in this respect. He further said that India has worked with partners on the International Solar Alliance, the One Sun-One World-One Grid initiative and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Mentioning 'Lifestyle for Environment' or LiFE, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow on the sidelines of COP26, External Affairs Minister further said that it is a homage to Mother Nature.

"India remains deeply committed to fighting climate change under the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement. We do so on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. We have announced our updated Nationally Determined Contributions after COP26." Jaishankar said.

"Excellencies, India's steadfast commitment to South-South Cooperation is well established. Our approach is based on principles of mutual respect and national ownership with a commitment to sustainable development for all," he added.

As India will preside at the next G20, Jaishankar said that India will address serious issues of debt, economic growth, food and energy security and particularly, the environment.

Talking about India's contribution to Security Council, Jaishankar said, "In our term, we have acted as a bridge on some serious but divisive issues confronting the Council. We have also focused on concerns such as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism. Our contributions range from providing technology with a human touch to ensuring the safety and security of UN Peacekeepers."

