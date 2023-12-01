India, UAE remain steadfast in joint efforts to influence global discourse on climate action: PM Modi

Dubai [UAE], December 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called India and UAE partners in shaping a "greener and prosperous future." He emphasised that the two nations remain steadfast in joint efforts to influence global discourse on climate action.

In an interview with UAE-based newspaper Aletihad, PM Modi stated, "India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future, and we remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action."

PM Modi noted that India and the United Arab Emirates have been actively collaborating on addressing the pressing global challenge of climate change. He stressed that the relationship between India and UAE is founded on multiple pillars and the dynamism of ties between the two nations is expressed by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi recalled meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to UAE in July this year. He emphasised that the inclusion of climate change in the India-UAE joint statement reflects the commitment of the two nations to this cause. Earlier in July, PM Modi travelled to UAE for an official visit.

"I had the opportunity to visit the UAE in July this year, during which my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and I held wide-ranging discussions in which the issue of climate change figured prominently," PM Modi stated.

He said, "Our two nations have been actively collaborating on addressing the pressing global challenge of climate change. During my July visit, we issued a joint statement on climate change, reflecting our commitment to this cause."

He congratulated the UAE for hosting the COP28. In an interview with Aletihad, PM Modi stated, "Our enduring relationship is founded on multiple pillars, and the dynamism of our ties is expressed by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership... We are particularly happy that UAE is hosting COP28, and I congratulate the Government and people of the UAE on this special occasion."

PM Modi said that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited New Delhi in September to attend the G20 Summit hosted under India's Presidency. PM Modi noted that climate change served as an important focus of discussions and outcomes.

He expressed hope UAE-hosted COP28 will bring fresh impetus to effective climate action and international cooperation in advancing the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

Highlighting India's partnership with the UAE in the climate domain, PM Modi stated that the two nations have "robust cooperation" in renewables since 2014. He said that India and UAE have pledged to take forward cooperation in green hydrogen, solar energy and grid connectivity.

He said, "We have had robust cooperation in the area of renewables since 2014, and during my visit to the UAE in July this year, we resolved to take forward our cooperation in green hydrogen, solar energy and grid connectivity."

PM Modi noted, "You would also remember that last year, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I had unveiled a framework for advancing our strategic partnership for the coming decade, which emphasised climate action and renewables."

He appreciated the investments that UAE has made in India's renewable energy projects. He lso poke about the ample opportunity for both nations to work together on technology development, the formulation of mutually beneficial policy frameworks and regulations, investments in renewable infrastructure, and capacity building in the fields of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

"We appreciate the significant investments that the UAE has made in India's renewable energy projects, particularly in the solar and wind sectors," PM Modi told Aletihad.

PM Modi called solar energy another significant area of potential collaboration for India and UAE. He stressed that India and UAE can collectively work to increase the investment environment in both nations, fostering increased adoption and accelerated deployment of solar technologies.

Speaking to Aletihad, PM Modi said, "In my view, there is no doubt that in the years to come, this partnership will play a pivotal role in crafting global solutions to the challenges we currently face in this sphere."

Commending UAE's commitment to climate action, PM Modi noted that the UAE's renewable energy portfolio has increased significantly during the past 10 years. He further said, "I have been told that the UAE has taken multiple progressive steps on sustainable growth in the form of large solar parks, 'Green Building Regulations' for private sector construction, programmes for increase in energy efficiency, development of smart cities, among others."

PM Modi on Thursday night arrived in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit. Upon his arrival at Dubai airport, the excited members of the Indian diaspora, waiting outside a hotel, sang 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' and chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as well as 'Vande Mataram'.

Upon his arrival in Dubai, PM Modi stated that he looked forward to the proceedings of the Summit.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet."

PM Modi will on Friday attend the COP28 Summit. The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in an earlier press release. Notably, COP28 is being held from November 28 - December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE.

