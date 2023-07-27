"India will never leave its people behind...": Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha  

New Delhi [India], July 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Indian government through its evacuation operation in Sudan and Ukraine has proved that India will never leave its people behind during a crises.

While speaking about the latest developments in India's Foreign Policy in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar spoke about Operation Kaveri which was launched to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan. He said that 4075 Indian nationals were safely evacuated from Sudan when armed clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He was giving a suo moto statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India's foreign policy in the past few months and said, "On 15 April 2023, an armed conflict broke out between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In order to protect and evacuate the Indian citizens from Sudan, Operation Kaveri was launched on 24 April, 2023. Indian nationals were brought to Port Sudan from different conflict zones and then ferried to Jeddah, using Indian Air Force aircraft and Indian Naval ships."

"During Operation Kaveri, like Operation Ganga, we not only evacuated thousands of Indians, but also assisted in the evacuation of citizens from other countries who sought our assistance," he said.

At the end of the Operation, 4075 Indian nationals were safely evacuated. During such a difficult and challenging endeavour, "our diplomats and our armed forces displayed exemplary courage"

He pointed out that during movements in the midst of firing, the landing of an aircraft was very challenging.

"Through this massive evacuation exercise, we have proven once again that India will never leave its people behind during a crisis- be it in Ukraine last year, or in Sudan in this one," he added.

Notably, Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission carried out by the Indian government to rescue its citizens stranded in Ukraine when the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv started on February 24, 2022. Similarly, this year, the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri to rescue Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan.

Highlighting India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, Jaishankar said that India provided medical supplies and relief materials for the people of Myanmar affected by Cyclone Mocha. He further said India supplied the first tranche of the total 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port. He said that India also donated 25 tons of medical aid to people of Sudan.

"As part of India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, India provided medical supplies and relief materials for the people of Myanmar affected by Cyclone Mocha. India also donated 25 tons of Medical aid to the people of Sudan. India supplied the

first tranche (2500 MT) of the total 10,000 MT wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port. Subsequent shipments are underway," Jaishankar said.

"Essential and anti-cancer medicines were supplied to Malawi; anti-TB drugs to Central African Republic, Fiji, Maldives, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tuvalu; and anti-Retroviral drugs to

Fiji. 10 Haemodialysis chairs, operation theatre accessories and medicines were also sent to Palau," he added.

