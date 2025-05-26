"India will no longer distinguish between terrorists and their sponsors": JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha

Seoul [South Korea], May 26 : JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday called out Pakistan's long-standing role in sponsoring cross-border terror. Highlighting the killing of 26 tourists in Kashmir on April 22, Jha underscored that the attackers were trained, financed, and sheltered by Pakistan.

The all-party delegation led by Jha who is South Korea also met with think-tanks in Seoul.

"Yesterday, India became the fourth-largest economy in the world. We surpassed Japan. We are the largest democratic country. The Government of India has sent seven delegations to different countries across the world to apprise them about what happened in Kashmir on April 22 where 26 innocent tourists were gunned down in front of their families on religious lines, 25 Indians and one Nepali," Jha said

Emphasising India's shift in approach under Operation Sindoor, he made it clear that India will no longer distinguish between terrorists and the countries that support them.

Jha said, "All (the terrorists) came from Pakistan. Pakistan trained them, financed them, gave them shelter. It has been the state policy of Pakistan to sponsor terrorism for the last 40 years. If you have seen or read the Sky interview of Khwaja Sharif, the Pakistan Defence Minister, he admitted that we have been doing this dirty work for the last 30 years..."

He added, "The Republic of Korea is important to us as the country is a member of the UNSC. At UNSC, the world should unite to fight against terrorism... We can't change our neighbour and the way they are behaving, India changed its policy. We launched Operation Sindoor. Now it's a new normal in India. If something happens, we will not differentiate between the terrorists and the country that sponsors terrorists."

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Kumar Jha met with Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Korean National Assembly.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed him on 'Operation Sindoor' and reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, emphasising the need to hold accountable not just terrorists but also those who support them.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Seoul wrote, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Mr. Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Korean National Assembly and briefed him on #OperationSindoor. The delegation reiterated India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and the position of making no distinction between terrorist and country supporting terrorists, and sought RoK's support for bringing terrorist organisers, perpetrators, and financiers of terrorism to justice."

The post added, "Chairperson Yun conveyed that any act of terrorism is unacceptable and cannot be justified, and that there should be no sacrifice of innocent lives by terrorism and reaffirmed RoK's strong stand against terrorism."

On Sunday, the Jha-led delegation also held a meeting with the Ambassador of India to South Korea, Amit Kumar, at the Indian Embassy in Seoul.

The delegation also includes Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, Ambassador Mohan Kumar, and BJP MP Hemang Joshi. The visit marks a continuation of Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

