India working with partners to see there is strong condemnation of terrorism in SCO declaration

New Delhi [India], August 26 : The declaration of SCO Summit in China is under finalisation and India is working with other members to see there is strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, Tanmaya Lal, MEA Secretary (West) said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan and China, he said that combating terrorism is an important part of the SCO objectives.

"The declaration at this summit that is under finalisation, the text, we are working with other members and partners to see that there should be a reiteration of the strong condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. But the text is under finalisation," he said.

"This challenge remains, and security of the region remains a priority for the SCO members. In the past, there have been strong condemnations of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, in the statements that have been finalised, including the joint statement that I referred to, which was finalised during our presidency of the summit, 23rd summit," he added.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had told Parliament earlier this month that the main goals and tasks of SCO are outlined in Article 1 of its Charter titled 'Goals and Tasks'. One of the main goals is "joint combating terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their manifestations, fighting against illicit narcotics and arms trafficking and other types of transnational criminal activity, and also illegal migration"."

PM Modi will pay a visit to Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being held on August 31-Septembet 1.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold some bilateral meetings on the Summit's sidelines.

