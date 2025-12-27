Indian American group seeks action against online threats amid H1-B visa debate

Washington, Dec 27 An Indian American advocacy group warned this week that online posts targeting the community could lead to real-world harm as it urged social media platforms and law enforcement agencies to intervene before tensions escalate.

The Indian American Advocacy Council (IAAC) said in a series of public statements that recent online rhetoric crossed the line from political debate into incitement, putting members of the community at risk.

“This is not ‘politics’ or ‘edgy speech,’” the group said in a statement posted on social media. “It is incitement, and it puts real people at risk.”

The group called on the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to review the public activity of an individual it accused of promoting violence, including examining any possible coordination, funding sources or networks that may be amplifying threats. The council also urged the social media platform X to remove content that advocates violence and to suspend repeat offenders.

“Threats against an ethnic community are not acceptable. Not online. Not anywhere,” the group said.

The warning followed a spike in online exchanges tied to debates over US immigration policy, particularly the H-1B visa program, which allows American companies to hire foreign workers in speciality occupations. Critics of the program have long argued it undercuts US workers, while supporters say it is essential for filling high-skilled jobs.

Rajeev Sharma, a founding member associated with the advocacy council, said what began as a policy discussion had taken a troubling turn.

He wrote that he was “deeply unsettled and frustrated” by what he described as the distortion of a legitimate debate into “something much more sinister,” characterising the rhetoric as dehumanising and, at times, genocidal in tone.

Other users aligned with the council echoed those concerns, praising Americans who pushed back publicly and calling on X to enforce its rules against violent threats.

In a separate message, the advocacy council thanked people who spoke out in defence of Indian Americans.

“We want to thank EVERY AMERICAN who stood up for Indians in the US,” the group said. “Genocidal rhetoric has no place in America.”

Alongside its public condemnation of online threats, the council also circulated a draft charter to its members outlining its mission and long-term goals. The document, described as a “prospective IAAC Charter,” was presented as a statement of identity and purpose.

“This document is designed to communicate who we are and what we stand for to a broader audience,” the message said, urging supporters to share it within their networks.

“The founding members -- Sid, Rajeev, and myself -- are energised every day, and we’re deeply grateful for your support and momentum,” the message added. “This is just the beginning.”

As debates over immigration and economic policy continue ahead of the 2026 election cycle, advocacy groups say they are watching closely for rhetoric that moves beyond disagreement and into language they view as dangerous.

For the Indian American Advocacy Council, the message this week was blunt: policy arguments are legitimate, but calls for harm are not.

Another supporter, Sidharth, praised those who spoke out and pressed X to suspend Matt Forney, writing: “It is HIGH TIME” the platform acts.

Forney, who has drawn criticism in recent months for anti-Indian commentary, triggered a fresh backlash this week after a Christmas Day post that was later deleted, according to multiple media reports.

