Indian Army contingent participates in Exercise Vostok-2022 in Russia

A multilateral strategic and command exercise Vostok-2022 has commenced at the training grounds of the Eastern Military District of Russia, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The exercise is aimed at interaction and coordination amongst other participating military contingents and observers, according to the official release by Defence Ministry.

An Indian Army contingent comprising of troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location. Over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises.

"The Indian Army contingent will look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises," the Defence Ministry said.

Moscow last month announced plans to hold "Vostok" exercises that will see participation from China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia. Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise will be held under the command of the chief of Russia's General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, according to Russian News Agency, TASS.

The exercises are expected to take place till September 5.

Earlier this week, the United States said it is concerned about India's plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that "every participating country will make its own decisions".

"The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I'll leave it at that," she said.

The Press Secretary was asked about the Biden administration's view over the India-US relationship amid reports of New Delhi participating in military exercises with Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry had stated, earlier, that during the drills the participating forces would practice measures to maintain military security in the eastern region.

India had inked the USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five squadrons of S-400s in October 2018. Marking the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic ties, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov in June said that the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system is proceeding well and in accordance with the schedule.

Some Washington-based experts contend that India remains important to US strategy. They also pointed out that India-US security relations have grown rapidly over the last decade and a half.

