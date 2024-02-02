"Indian Art work has strong reputation internationally...": German envoy to India Philipp Ackermann

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Indian art has a strong reputation in the world and German patrons coming to the Indian Art fairs have given it international significance, the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said on Thursday

He stated this as he attended the India Art Fair in Delhi and visited selected galleries and installations.

"I think the India Art Fair, every year gets more and more clout, gets more and more attraction internationally. We see international galleries amongst them, also German galleries coming to the India Art Fair, we see also German patrons coming...that means that it has reached a significance on the international stage and I'm very happy about it," he said.

He added, "It's very heartening that they are next to all political, economic relations and strong cultural bonds. Indian art, contemporary art has a very strong reputation internationally, also in Germany and therefore I am very happy that there is more connection, more relation and more getting together in the framework of this art fair by galleries, by patrons, interested peoples and that's great. You know art fair is a big thing for inter-cultural relations."

The India Art Fair, is hosted by India Art Fair, the Indian subsidiary of Angus Montgomery Arts, an art exhibition consulting firm based in London. This 2024 expo will feature major artists, galleries and institutions from major developed countries such as the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia, etc.

India Art Fair launches its momentous 15th edition from 14 February 2024 with its biggest presentation of exhibitors yet. Alongside the fair, India Art Fair is also at the center of a month-long parallel programme that sees Delhi-based galleries, institutions, and collectives organize special exhibitions and events across the city, giving visibility to its vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Building on previous editions, this year's programme returns to STIR with an exhibition by Immerse, a young artist support programme, to encourage young collectors to engage with emerging artists from beyond the urban capitals of India.

