Indian colours bring vibrance as 'Bharat Utsav' commences in Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 10 : The festival of IndiaBharat Utsav has begun in Russia and will run till July 13, the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

In a statement, the Embassy noted that the festival offers visitors "a deep dive into Indian culture through masterclasses, traditional performances, and dance shows."

Organised in collaboration with the Moscow Government and the Embassy of India in Russia, Bharat Utsav celebrates India's rich heritage, allowing attendees to experience its vibrant traditions first-hand.

The festival grounds at Manezhnaya Square, just opposite Red Square, have been transformed into an exotic garden featuring lush greenery, traditional Indian decorations, and dedicated relaxation zones.

The statement by the Embassy noted that experienced instructors will guide visitors in yoga and breathwork, host masterclasses in traditional dance, and lead meditation sessions.

Installations depicting quintessential Indian elements were also on display as large crowds gathered to soak in the festivities.

The Embassy of India in Russia also shared the details of the vibrant celebrations.

It wrote on X, "Vibrant dance performances celebrated Bollywood's spirit, from Lavani to Jai Ho! A colourful tribute to Indian cinema's rhythm and energy enthralled the audience. Vikaas Bhi, Viraasat bhi! Development and Heritage together!"

Earlier today, the day began with devotional and patriotic melodies in praise of India. The Embassy of India wrote in a post on X, "Spiritual hymns, Russian tributes and Hindi patriotic songs echoed a message of peace and pride."

Traditional dance performances from Odisha and Maharashtra, along with sessions on Yoga and meditation, drew in scores of curious enthusiasts.

Other notable events included sessions on Raja Yoga, Ayurveda for well-being, Mohiniyattam, and Bollywood music, particularly Raj Kapoor's songs, which were the centre of attention.

Cultural workshops, a Kuchipudi performance, and traditional Indian music enchanted the large gathering in Moscow.

The event underscored the longstanding, deep, and historic cultural linkages between India and Russia.

The India-Russia relationship has remained strong and stable for over 75 years.

The Ministry of External Affairs had previously underscored in a statement that the India-Russia partnership has been among the steadiest in the contemporary era, with a shared commitment to a multipolar world, as well as to expanding engagement beyond traditional military, nuclear, and space cooperation.

