Indian community in Doha welcomes Vice President Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu received a warm welcome from the Indian community amid chants of 'Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai'' as he arrived in Doha during his last leg of the three-country visit.

Vice President was accorded a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Doha airport.

"Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrived in Qatar for the last leg of his 3-country visit. Vice President was accorded a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Doha airport," he tweeted on Saturday.

Sameer, who lives in Qatar for 11 years expressed happiness for welcoming the Vice President. "We are happy to welcome him. The bilateral business deal is very important to us in the current scenario," he said.

"Since 2014. a lot of development and bilaterals happening between both the countries. The bond between India and Qatar is amazing," he said.

KS Prasad Chair Person of the ICC advisory council said that this visit holds importance for bilateral, economic, and financial ties.

Meanwhile, Venkaiah Naidu wrapped up his Senegal visit yesterday.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar said that the Indian delegation, led by Vice President M Venkaiya Naidu on his recent visit to Gabon and Senegal, was very fruitful which resulted in strengthening the relationship between the nations in several sectors including Health, Agriculture, Trade and culture.

During these two countries' visits, India signed two MoUs in Gabon and three MoUs in Senegal in different sectors which underlined the warm and friendly relations between the two countries, she stated.

During the visit to Senegal, Vice President M Venkaiya Naidu also designated India as the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal, as one of the most stable and model democracies in Africa.

He appreciated Senegal for conducting presidential, parliamentary and local elections very peacefully since its Independence, in a free, fair and transparent manner.

"Just like India, democracy has been the bulwark of Senegal to guarantee political stability, economic growth, social cohesion and prominence in the international community," he added.

During this visit, the Vice President is being accompanied by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament and senior officials from the Vice President's Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

