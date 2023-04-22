Indian Diaspora Against Hate condemns violent acts against Indian-American community

San Francisco (California) [US], April 22 : Following recent attacks on Indian institutions and diplomatic missions in San Francisco, London, and Brisbane, the Indian-American community has been left in shock and terror. At least 44 Indian-American orgsations have condemned the violent acts and destruction that have sparked outrage across the country, reported Khalsa Vox.

Under the banner of "Indian Diaspora Against Hate," a number of prominent Indian-Americans and orgsations from various backgrounds have signed a letter condemning the attacks. They have urged all civil officials and law enforcement to take precautions to protect the Indian-American community.

A gang of pro-Khalistan demonstrators assaulted and vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco last month, provoking outrage from Indian Americans who urged quick action against those guilty. The letter also mentions a group of demonstrators carrying pro-Khalistan flags and banners in favour of Amritpal Singh who gathered last month in London's Parliament Square, according to Khalsa Vox.

The orgsations and community members, who represent Indian Americans from diverse cities and geographical places, have encouraged individuals to be wary of hate groups and to report them to the administration. They have also urged the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to monitor extremist activity, prevent hateful attacks, and take decisive action against hateful perpetrators.

Many community leaders have reported being threatened or even attacked, according to Dr Romesh Japra, a cardiologist and community leader. Additionally, Hindu temples have been desecrated, such as the Gandhi statue in Davis, as remembered by Venu M, a Hindu Leader from the California State Capitol Sacramento, as per a report published in Khalsa Vox.

The letter applauds the State Department's condemnation of the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, as well as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's rejection of bigotry and attacks on Hindu temples. However, the community is concerned that the failure to put a stop to violence perpetrated by persons driven to disrupt peace and instil fear is only promoting an escalation in aggression.

"Indian Diaspora Against Hate" is a forum for collaboration between Indian-American orgsations, institutions, and Hindu temples concerned about the safety, security, and well-being of the Indian diaspora.

The community calls on civic and law enforcement agencies to take the necessary steps to protect Indian Americans and their institutions, Khalsa Vox reported.

