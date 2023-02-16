Indian Diaspora an asset to India, country they live in and world: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the Indian Diaspora has achieved its own milestones and is an " enormous asset to India, the country they live in and the world."

The minister during his community address in Suva, Fiji, said that when we look at the Indo-Pacific, we look at Fiji as an important partner with whom there is a historic and established relationship.

"I am on my first visit to Fiji. After two days, I am wondering why it took me so long to get here. It's been an interesting visit, a lot of things I learnt from being here," the minister said.

He said that India's foreign policy today is beginning to reflect a lot of the deep socioeconomic concerns in India. "Just like we are transforming the world within India we also want to transform the world outside," he said.

The minister said that India within 24 hours of the earthquake in Turkey, was able to send a plane with a rescue team, and set up a field hospital.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fiji government from February 15-17.

Emphasising the "close and long-standing ties" shared between India and Fiji through "people to people linkages", External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Thursday said it was a privilege to partner in the nation-building efforts across various sectors in the South Pacific country. Jaishankar also thanked the Fiji government for partnering with India for the 12th World Hindi Conference. He said the arrangements made by the government were exceptional.

Addressing a joint press statement with the Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Thursday, Jaishankar said, "I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional."

( With inputs from ANI )

