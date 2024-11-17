Indian diaspora in Nigeria "feels nice" after PM Modi's address, say "NRIs here feel good"

Abuja [Nigeria], November 17 : The Indian diaspora in Nigeria expressed their happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the community in Abuja on Sunday during his Nigeria visit on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

The diaspora members said that they "felt nice" listening to the Prime Minister.

One of the members said that while hearing PM Modi talk about India becoming a 2 trillion dollar economy, the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are really happy to hear those messages.

Amritesh Kumar, an Indian businessman in Nigeria said, "PM Modi has come, it feels really nice, there is a nice vibe. Here he talked about India's 2 trillion dollar economy being grown. The NRIs here feel good."

Sonali Gupta, the principal of the Indian Language School said that she is thankful to the Indian government for incentivising Indian languages in Nigeria.

"We have a small India in Nigeria. In our school, Indian children study - where we taught Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian culture is also promoted. We are thankful to the Indian govt, high commission and PM Modi for incentivising these things," she said.

Another Indian diaspora member said, "PM Modi gave a good message to the people of India living in Nigeria. He also invited us to India. I thank PM Modi."

While addressing the Indian community in Nigeria, PM Modi talked about India's growing defence exports, the space mission and the developing economy.

"India's defence export has increased almost 30 times. Today, we export defence equipment to more than 100 countries of the world," he said while addressing the community.

He further highlighted how India has also developed their space sector, talking about the Gaganyaan mission to conduct India's first manned flight.

"India has made this resolve that soon, we will let Indians into the space through our Gaganyaan. India is going to have a space station. Leaving the comfort zone, to find new ways, is India's second nature. In the last ten years, India has brought 25 crore people out of poverty. This is the hope for every country, that if India has done this, then we can do it too," the PM said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a "very productive discussion" with Nigerian President Tinubu to add "momentum" to the strategic partnership between the two countries. The PM highlighted that there is "immense scope" for the ties to be strengthened in various sectors like defence, technology, health and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor