Indian Embassy Confirms Death of Hyderabad Man in Russia-Ukraine War, Says ‘Will Make Efforts to…’

An Indian national, Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, who was reportedly deceived into participating in Russia's conflict against Ukraine, has tragically lost his life. The Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed Asfan's death in a post on Wednesday, expressing condolences to his family and stating efforts would be made to repatriate his mortal remains to India.

Asfan was among nearly two dozen Indians lured to Russia under false promises of lucrative job opportunities.

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the embassy said in the post.

Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed for the rescue of Indian youths who were manipulated into enlisting in the Russian Army. Imran, Afsan's sibling, accompanied MP Asaduddin Owaisi when he reached out to the embassy, as per Times of India.

According to a report by India Today, Mohammed Asfan's family had sought help from AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to repatriate him from Russia. Nonetheless, upon contacting the Indian Embassy in Moscow, AIMIM received confirmation of Asfan's demise.

Owaisi had previously raised concerns about Indians from states like Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh being deceived into participating in the war. On February 29, the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged that at least 20 Indians trapped in Russia had reached out to Indian authorities for help, and the government was actively engaged in efforts to bring them back.