Indian embassy in Brussels organizes 7th food festival

Brussels [Belgium], August 19 : The Indian food festival is all set to start on Saturday in the most iconic venues of Brussels, Belgium Parc du Cinquantenaire / Jubelpark.

The Indian embassy in Brussels, in collaboration with the Indian Confluence, is organising a festival that brings diverse cuisines of India.

The event will be inaugurated by our Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Santosh Jha along with the Mayor of Brussels City, Philippe Close. Ambassadors of ASEAN countries and delegates from other countries will also be in attendance.

The 7th Indian Food Festival brings more than 100 of the most popular dishes from all across the sub-continent.

As per the release from the Indian embassy, from Chennai dosas to Mumbai vada pav; Hyderabadi biryani to Punjabi bhature; Bengali fish to Assamese momos, one can expect at the food festival both vegetarian and non-vegetarian culinary specialities of India.

The interesting part of this festival is that more than half of the popular food options at the Indian Food Festival are vegetarian and vegan.

"With a plethora of Indian cuisine and an array of live workshops and entertainment, the Indian food festival is a treat to be enjoyed with friends and family alike. The event will feature two days of food, music and dance, with a touch of Bollywood," the release read.

Apart from the food, the festival will also include various cultural programs like Indian dances such as Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Indian folk and Bollywood.

Performing live music over the weekend will be the Brussels Bollywood Choir on Saturday and Shivam Shankar on Sunday.

Project Mishram, a Carnatic fusion outfit from Bengaluru will also perform a special fusion set featuring Konnakol, an art of performing percussion syllables vocally, beatboxing and melodies with Western arrangements driven by guitar and bass.

The workshops will be also taking place including yoga, dance, Indian sari draping, mehendi, Ganesha idol making and cooking.

There will also be kiosks for Indian handicrafts and henna/mehendi. There is a special kid’s village with fun activities such as bouncy castles, workshops, face painting and treasure hunts.

"Like every year, we promote the use of biodegradable materials through the Indian Food Festival 2023 with the hashtag #SayNoToPlastic," the statement read.

